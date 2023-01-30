Azerbaijanis hold peaceful protest against environmental terrorism in front of Houston City Hall (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Azerbaijani community held a peaceful rally in the US' Houston to protest against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment, as well as against the environmental terrorism policy of Armenia, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Azerbaijani eco-activists living in Texas partook in the protest organized by the Azerbaijan Center in front of the Houston City Hall. The action was held to express solidarity with Azerbaijani environmental activists and civil society representatives peacefully protesting on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Participants showed posters with the demands "Stop the Armenian terrorism!", "End the plunder of Azerbaijan's natural resources!", "Stop Armenian ecocide!", "Stop environmental terrorism in the territory of Azerbaijan!".

Attention was drawn to the fact that Azerbaijanis living abroad would not turn a blind eye to the plunder of Azerbaijan's natural resources by Armenia and Armenian separatists, and the environmental terrorism that continues in the Karabakh economic region threatens to become a global problem.

The activists told local residents about the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the illegal exploitation of the country's mineral resources, the water pollution in rivers and lakes, as well as about the demolition of about 60,000 hectares of forest land.

The protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road has been going on for over forty days.