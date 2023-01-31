Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Europe issue statement on terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijanis residing in Europe have issued a statement in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The Oslo House of Azerbaijan, the Norwegian Azerbaijanis' Youth Organization (NAYO), the Coordinating Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis of Norway, the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in Romania, the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis of Eastern Europe in Romania, the Heydar Aliyev World Boxing Committee in Germany, and the "Khari bulbul" Cultural Association of Azerbaijanis of the World in the Czech Republic, issued statements expressing deep concern about the terrorist act, that resulted in the death of the head of the security service, Orkhan Asgarov, and the injuries of two embassy staff members.

Azerbaijanis residing in Europe called on the European community and the international community to take practical steps to bring those responsible for crimes against peace and stability in the region to justice as soon as possible, strongly condemning the Islamic Republic of Iran's position in relation to the independent Azerbaijani state in the same way as the aggressor Armenia.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.