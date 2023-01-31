Special investigation of pro-Iranian media in Azerbaijan continues, 7 people detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The special operation carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan against the Iranian spy network continues.

The operation is taking place in Baku and other regions of the republic. As a result of the operation, 7 people were detained: A.T. Karimov, E.A. Rahimov, I. A. Alekperov, M.N. Jafarov, H.H. Jabbarli, F.S.Abdulov and A.A. Dzhumshudov.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan is conducting a special investigation of the SalamNews website and InterAz TV channel - pro-Iranian media outlets in Azerbaijan.

The investigation continues.