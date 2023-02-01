New chief of National Central Bureau of Interpol appointed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. New head of Azerbaijan National Central Bureau of Interpol appointed, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

The relevant order was signed by Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Vilayat Eyvazov.

By order of the minister, Police Colonel Zamin Hasanov was appointed to this position.

In May last year, the head of the Azerbaijan National Central Bureau of Interpol, Police Major General Alaslan Agayev, retired due to reaching the age limit for service.