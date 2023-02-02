OSCE PC meeting raises issue of terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. At today’s meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, the issue of a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was raised, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia, Permanent Representative to the OSCE and other International Organizations in Vienna Rovshan Sadigbayli tweeted, Trend reports.

He noted that 52 delegations to OSCE joined Azerbaijan in condemning this attack, expressing condolences to the victim's family, and calling for a swift investigation.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.