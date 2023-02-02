Romania - first member of EU to sign such document on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, President Klaus Iohannis says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Romania is first member of European Union to sign such a document on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, said President of Romania Klaus Iohannis as he made a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"The South Caucasus region is of great importance for both Romania and the European Union.

Azerbaijan is the first country in the South Caucasus region with which Romania raised its cooperation to the level of strategic partnership. This happened in 2009. In addition, our country is the first member of the European Union to sign such a document on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan," the Romanian president noted.