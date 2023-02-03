Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan amends law on gas supply

3 February 2023 13:44 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Law "On Gas Supply", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, for the physical connection of construction facilities to the gas distribution network in territories where spatial planning documents have not been approved, gas installation users must pay the gas distributor for the connection service in the amount established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

