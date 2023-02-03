Azerbaijan plays paramount role in Europe's energy supply – British ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan plays a paramount role in the energy supply of Europe, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote in his social media account, Trend reports.

"The UK is one of the major partners of Azerbaijan in the energy sector. Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, Azerbaijan, as well as the Southern Gas Corridor, plays a crucial role in the energy supply of Europe," Auld noted.

The 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting were held in Baku today.

The meetings were attended by top representatives of the European Commission, Türkiye, Italy, the US, the UK, Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine, and Croatia.

The events will be followed by plenary sessions on the “Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Ministerial Session”, the “Southern Gas Corridor: Expanding Affordable, Stable and Safe Natural Gas Supply” and the “Green Energy: Delivery of Caspian Sea Wind Energy to European Energy Markets”.