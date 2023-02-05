Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Türkiye in connection with road accident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to the Turkish side in connection with the bus accident in Afyonkarahisar province, Trend reports citing MFA’s Twitter publication.

"We were very saddened by the news that 8 people died and 35 were injured in the bus accident traveling from Diyarbakir province to Bodrum. May Allah rest the souls of the dead. We wish the speedy recovery of the wounded. Azerbaijan is always close to fraternal Türkiye," the publication says.