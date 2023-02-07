Azerbaijani servicemen complete courses of UK Ministry of Defense about explosive objects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Azerbaijani servicemen have completed a course organized by the British Ministry of Defense, Trend reports referring to the Twitter account of UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

"I was very pleased to present certificates at the end of the course to all instructors of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan at the invitation of General Hasanov. They have successfully completed a course to improve knowledge about explosive objects presented by the UK Ministry of Defense," the tweet says.