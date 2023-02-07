Azerbaijan's ANAMA unveils hectares of liberated land cleared of landmines

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 7. A total of 64,000 hectares of land have been cleared of explosive mines in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said during an opening event of the "Support for ANAMA's capacity building for the safe return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs)" project, Trend reports.

According to him, the agency managed to detect over 28,000 landmines and more than 39,000 unexploded ordnance during this period.

"Other countries and international institutions support Azerbaijan financially, as well as provide the country with technology, equipment, and other means required in the de-mining process. Moreover, ANAMA is ready to share its experience with other countries," he said.

Suleymanov added that in the last two years, 282 Azerbaijanis suffered from Armenia-laid landmine explosions, out of whom 46 people died.