BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments to the law "On Labor Pensions", Trend reports.

According to the law, in the first sentence of Article 6-1 of the law "On Labor Pensions", the words "from January 1, 2022, 240" are replaced by the words "from February 1, 2023, 280".

The law comes into force since February 1, 2023.