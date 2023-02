BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Over 14,000 objects have been inventoried in Azerbaijan's Karabakh up to date, Head of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Matin Eynullayev at the conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

"Inventory work continues on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. In 2022, about 1,500 objects were inventoried in Lachin and 7 adjacent villages," he said.

Will be updated