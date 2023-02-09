Heydar Aliyev set bar high for what strong leader should be - ex-President of Moldova (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Heydar Aliyev is a standard of what a leader should be, Petru Lucinschi, former President of Moldova, told Trend.

He was sharing his memories of Heydar Aliyev as part of the joint Trend-NGIC project titled "The lasting legacy of Heydar Aliyev".

"I met Heydar Aliyev, in the fall of 1970. In Baku, during an event dedicated to youth, in which young men and women from all the union republics participated. I always associate my memories of Heydar Aliyev with an exemplary model of thinking and political wisdom. His Excellency always make well-thought-out decisions: I repeat, at the global level. The word of Heydar Aliyev was appreciated and accepted in many countries of the world," he said.

Lucinschi recalled how the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development was established.

"In the spring of 1997, I was at a meeting of the Heads of State in the Kremlin. During the break, Shevardnadze approached, as a former foreign minister, he informed us that we needed to validate the Agreement between NATO and the Soviet Union regarding medium-range weapons. We, as independent republics, have to confirm the fact, that is, to ratify the Agreement. He tells us: "We should understand each other so that we have some kind of common position!" In the fall of the same year at a Summit of the Council of Europe in Strasburg, Heydar Aliyev invited us to a working lunch where we agreed to create this organization," he said.

The ex-President noted, that, at all events at the state level, the first word was always given to Heydar Aliyev.

"When we, the leaders of the CIS states, met, the first word was always given to Heydar Aliyev, and we could see that his opinion weighed heavily. He possessed a wealth of life experience. He was a very reasonable and calm person, he analyzed deeply and gave accurate assessments of the situations in which we were. Of course, Heydar Aliyev had his own special, unmistakable character. He possessed an iron will. If the knot would not be untied, he had the courage to cut the Gordian Knot," he said.

As Lucinschi noted, currently Azerbaijan is developing on the basis of strategic ideas and visions of Heydar Aliyev, and President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues his father's work.

"Today Azerbaijan plays significant role not only in the region, but also in the whole world. Symposiums, international meetings are held in Baku. Many problems facing the countries of the region are solved in Baku. Every year the Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds the Global Baku Forum, which gathers people from different countries of the world, to exchange ideas and experience. I am impressed by what happened in these 30 and more years in the history of Azerbaijan. I would like to emphasize in particular the advantage of this continuity in politics, because it pursues a single goal: increasing the well-being of the people, the development of all spheres of activity in the country," he noted.

The ex-President pointed out that the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, which is approaching soon, will be celebrated not only in Azerbaijan but all over the world.

"Remembering Heydar Aliyev, we spoke and will always speak words of respect and piety. Because he is a standard of what a statesman should be, what a leader of a country should be. Heydar Aliyev spoke with love about his people, about Azerbaijan. And what he did for the prosperity of this country, I think, will remain for centuries in the memory of his people," he added.