Four Azerbaijani citizens reported dead, following destructive earthquake in Türkiye – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Four Azerbaijani citizens are reported dead, following the destructive earthquake in Türkiye – Naila Bunyatova (born in 1980), Rana Mammadova (Okten), born in 1973, Sevinj Mammadova (born in 1975), and Leyla Karli (born in 1976), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"We contacted the relatives of the quake victims. Leyla Karli will be buried by her family in Türkiye, and relevant actions are underway to send the rest bodies to Azerbaijan. May Allah rest the souls of the victims," the ministry said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 16,546 people have been killed, and 66,132 have got injured in the quake.