Young girl in post-quake Türkiye saved by Azerbaijanis after over 100 hours in rubble

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani rescuers, who are in Türkiye to eliminate the destructing quake implications, managed to pull a 15-year old girl from under rubble, the ministry told Trend.

The girl named Aisha reportedly spent 105 hours under rubble before being pulled out.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 20,318 people have been killed, and 80,088 have got injured in the quake.