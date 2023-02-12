Azerbaijan sends stationary generators to earthquake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Upon instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of measures to assist victims of the earthquake in Türkiye continues, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, high-voltage generators were sent from the supply of Engineering Troops to the fraternal country.

Generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply were dispatched to Türkiye by vehicles.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake has reached 24,617, and 80,278 people were injured.