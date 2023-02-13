Importance of Mingachevir power plant became evident again during second Karabakh war - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The importance of the Mingachevir Power Station was further evidenced during the second Karabakh war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Trend reports.

"Because at that time, Armenia, which was defeated on the battlefield, also fired at civilian sites in Azerbaijan. The Mingachevir Power Station, which was fired at with long-range missiles was among them. Many of these missiles were destroyed by Azerbaijan's anti-aircraft defense systems, and some missed the target. So Armenia, which was defeated on the battlefield, wanted to destroy the main center of Azerbaijan's electricity generation. But they did not succeed," President Ilham Aliyev said.