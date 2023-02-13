Eight blocks of Mingachevir power plant reconstructed in short time - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Eight blocks of Mingachevir power plant have been reconstructed in short period of time, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Trend reports.

"Over the years, infrastructure becomes obsolete. The reconstruction of the Mingachevir Power Station was one of the priority issues, and the process of complete overhaul of the station began on my instruction in 2018.

In a short period of time, eight blocks were completely reconstructed and put into use. Thus, in 2020, the station, as they say, started working again with its original generating capacity of 2,400 megawatts. I should also note that as a result of the restoration and reconstruction work, more than 600 megawatts of lost power was restored, which in itself is tantamount to the construction of a new large station," President Ilham Aliyev said.