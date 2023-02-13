Azerbaijan mobilized cargo planes to help quake-hit Türkiye - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan has mobilized cargo planes to deliver aid to earthquake-hit Türkiye, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

He noted that the cargo places mainly carry tents and containers.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan directly supervises this process. The necessary messages were sent to the leaders of many countries. Work is underway to deliver tents to our country. Additional cargo planes also arrive from some countries," he said.

"Azerbaijan has mobilized its cargo planes. Thanks to the fraternal country for this. Currently, 23,878 tents have been imported into the country. Another 9,000 tents will be brought during the day," Cavusoglu added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.