Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations continues rescue operation in Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Following the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue to search and rescue operations to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, as a result of the operations conducted in the Turkish Kahramanmaras province, which was severely damaged by the earthquake, 51 people have been rescued, and the bodies of 655 people were pulled from the rubble.

Search and rescue operations involving special equipment, as well as specially trained dogs, are continuing.

Additional information on search and rescue operations will be provided.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.