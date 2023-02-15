Heydar Aliyev Center to host opera and fashion festival (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Heydar Aliyev Center will host the "Opera and Fashion. Sultan Couture 20" concert program and exhibition on March 8, 2023, Trend reports.

At the unique event famous opera performers will present works of Azerbaijani and world classics.

The concert will feature works of Asaf Zeynalli, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Tofig Guliyev, Giacomo Puccini, Johann Strauss, Georges Bizet and other classics.

Soloist of the Moscow Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Academic Music Theater Anastasiya Chernovolos (soprano), the soloist of the "Helikon-Opera" Moscow Musical Theater Elnara Mammadova (soprano), the winner of international competitions Yana Melikayeva (mezzo-soprano), the soloist of St. Petersburg’s State Academic Mariinsky Theater Yulia Suleymanova (soprano) and Yekaterina Sannikova (soprano) will take part in the event.

Opera singers will take the stage in costumes created by fashion designer Orkhan Sultan specifically for the Baku concert. Thus, during the concert in the Auditorium Hall, a collection of 16 outfits belonging to the SULTAN COUTURE&Co brand, which is marking its 20th anniversary, will be presented. The singers who will take the stage during the event will also present Bvlgari jewelry.

On the same day, the Heydar Aliyev Center will present an exhibition dedicated to the first female singers of the Azerbaijani opera.

Photos of opera performers in stage costumes at the most famous performances will also be presented, including photos from "Leyli and Majnun" opera of Uzeyir Hajibayli, "Nargiz" opera of Muslim Magomayev, "Khosrov and Shirin" opera of Niyazi, "Maiden Tower" opera of Afrasiyab Badalbayli, "La Traviata" opera of Giuseppe Verdi, "Shahsanam" opera of Reinhold Gliere, and "Carmen" opera of Georges Bizet.

Tickets for the concert program and exhibition can be purchased at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as at retail outlets in Baku.