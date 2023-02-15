Ten Azerbaijani citizens reported dead, following destructive earthquake in Türkiye – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The number of Azerbaijani citizens killed in the earthquake in Türkiye has reached 10, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Trend shares their names:

1) Naila Bunyatova (born in 1980);

2) Rana Mammadova (Okten) (born in 1973);

3) Sevinj Mammadova (born in 1975);

4) Leyla Karli (born in 1976);

5) Ilaha Hasanzade (born in 1974);

6) Humam Ismayilli (born in 2002);

7) Gunduz Nazarzade (born in 2000);

8) Samir Guliyev (born in 2000);

9) Lida Gojayeva (born 1950);

10) Shahin Valiyev (born in 2000).

The bodies of the victims are scheduled to be delivered to Azerbaijan tomorrow.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.