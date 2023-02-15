Quake-affected people camped in tents in Turkish Kahramanmaras express gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. As reported earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has sent numerous tents to Türkiye in support of the earthquake-affected people, the ministry told Trend.

The tents set up in the badly-hit Kahramanmaras province offer necessary conditions for living. The ministry has provided a mobile field kitchen for quake victims, as well as has established a play area for kids.

The people accommodated in tents express their gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the provided support and created conditions.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 35,418 people have been killed, and 105,505 have got injured in the quake.