Azerbaijani military officials inspect service and combat activities of army units on liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. As part of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, the measures implemented in the field of improving the social and living conditions of military personnel, as well as increasing the combat readiness of the units, are being continued, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry inspected the service and combat activities of the military units stationed on the liberated territories.

It was stated that all of the opposing side's operations were continuously monitored from positions with cutting-edge technical equipment.

The minister met with the military personnel and highly appreciated their combat spirit and moral and psychological readiness. In order to improve the organization and conduct of combat duties and raise employee vigilance, he assigned specific tasks to the command staff.

Then Hasanov talked to military personnel at the tea table and inquired about their concerns.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense later visited the next military unit and got acquainted with created conditions there.

It was noted that by the virtue of the attention and care of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the necessary infrastructure was created to maintain the combat capability of the military units at a high level.

After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov had lunch together with military personnel.

In the end, the defense minister issued the necessary instructions in the field of maintaining the combat readiness of military personnel at a high level as well as further improving social and living conditions.