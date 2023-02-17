Azerbaijan meets Türkiye's needs for tents, containers - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. More than 750 tons of food have been sent from Azerbaijan to the earthquake areas in Türkiye to date, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan meets Türkiye's needs for tents and containers. What are our needs, what work can we do in this direction - we continue to discuss all these issues. Today, 26 container houses will be sent from Azerbaijan to Türkiye," Bagci said.

"Thank you again for this help. Azerbaijan has mobilized all its forces to ease the living conditions of the earthquake-affected people. For this reason, I once again thank the Azerbaijani people," the ambassador added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.