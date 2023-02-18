Azerbaijan sets up three more tent camps in quake-affected Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues setting up tent cities in quake-affected Türkiye in order to help in eliminating the quake implications, Trend reports.

Campsites have been established by the ministry’s employees in three different places of the badly-hit Kahramanmaras province. The necessary conditions, including a mobile field kitchen and hot meals, have been created for people camped in tents.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. On February 7, Türkiye declared a seven-day national mourning after earthquakes struck the southern provinces of the country.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 39,672 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.