Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

US eager to assist Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process - Blinken

Politics Materials 18 February 2023 18:39 (UTC +04:00)
US eager to assist Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process - Blinken

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The US is committed to doing anything possible to assist Azerbaijani-Armenia peace process, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, Trend reports, citing US State Department.

“We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a genuinely historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace after more than 30 years of conflict. The parties themselves have renewed their focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation as well as with the EU and ourselves,” he added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more