US eager to assist Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The US is committed to doing anything possible to assist Azerbaijani-Armenia peace process, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, Trend reports, citing US State Department.

“We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a genuinely historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace after more than 30 years of conflict. The parties themselves have renewed their focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation as well as with the EU and ourselves,” he added.