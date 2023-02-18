Armenian PM in Munich: while leaders talk, Pashinyan 'plays' with microphone - VIDEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference is being held at the moment. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are taking part in it.

The journalists present at the panel discussion caught the Armenian PM doing something worthy of him. While the leaders of the countries of the region were discussing issues of the future and the geopolitical situation, the Armenian PM did not come up with anything better than 'playing' with an obviously switched-off microphone.