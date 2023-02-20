'Grand' opening ceremony of EU mission headquarters in Yerevan draws criticism by Armenians on social media (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. A civilian mission sent by the EU to Armenia has started its activity today, Trend reports.

Footage from the headquarters of the civil mission in Armenia spread on social media. In particular, the footage depicting the opening ceremony of the headquarters drew serious criticism among Armenian social media users.

On January 23, 2023, the EU decided to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

The civilian staff of the mission will consist of 100 people, including about 50 civilian observers. Stefano Tomat, EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC), will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, and Markus Ritter will lead the mission.

The mission's initial mandate will last two years.