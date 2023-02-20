Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have hold a phone call, Trend reports.

During the conversation, work on the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake, which caused great loss of life and serious destruction in Türkiye, and plans for recovery after the earthquake were discussed.

Minister Bayramov once again stressed that Azerbaijan will continue to provide all necessary support to fraternal Türkiye. He asked about the consequences of two strong earthquakes that occurred today in Hatay.

Minister Cavusoglu provided detailed information on the latest situation in the earthquake area and on the plans to build new buildings in the earthquake area. He said that the latest earthquakes in Hatay only damaged buildings that were previously severely or moderately damaged.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.