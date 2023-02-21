Azerbaijan's State Border Service sends another batch of food aid to quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan's State Border Service has sent another batch of food aid to the earthquake-affected in Türkiye, Trend reports via the state service.

In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the State Border Service has once again sent food aid to Türkiye to support the victims of the strong earthquake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.