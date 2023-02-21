Azerbaijan, Italy may sign new documents on digitalization of consular services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan and Italy discussed the possibility of signing new documents on the digitalization of consular services, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The talks were held within the framework of the third consular consultation between the Azerbaijani and Italian MFAs.

During the consular consultations, the current situation and prospects for the development of consular cooperation with Italy, which is an important partner country for Azerbaijan, were reviewed, as well as the possibility of signing new bilateral documents in the field of digitalization of consular services.

The parties discussed the prospects for multilateral and bilateral cooperation in migration and stressed the importance of further development of relations in this field.

During the meeting, the applicable visa regimes were also discussed, as well as expanding the possibilities for issuing visas to citizens of Azerbaijan wishing to visit Italy for the purpose of education and tourism, as well as the issue of mutual recognition of documents issued by relevant state institutions.

An agreement was reached between the parties to hold the next meeting of consular consultations in Baku in 2024.