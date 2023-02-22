Russian Cabinet of Ministers submits agreement with Azerbaijan on pension cooperation for ratification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution on submitting an agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of pensions to the State Duma for ratification. The document was published on Wednesday on the official portal of legal information, Trend reports citing TASS.

As noted in the resolution, the agreement was signed on April 26, 2022 in Baku.

According to the agreement, citizens of Azerbaijan will be credited with their work experience acquired while working in Russia, while Russians will be credited with the work experience they acquired in Azerbaijan.