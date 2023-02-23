Russian MFA comments on Egypt's offer of mediation between Baku, Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Russia welcomes any initiatives that can support efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan, the main thing is to avoid duplication and competition among the mediation efforts undertaken, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

"We welcome any initiatives that can support efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As I have already said, the reconciliation of Baku and Yerevan is based on a set of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. I am referring to measures to unblock transport and economic ties, delimit the border, strengthen trust through contacts with public figures and experts, and prepare a peace treaty," he said, answering the question on Russia's attitude toward Egypt's mediation between Yerevan and Baku.

He added that the main thing is to avoid duplication and competition among the mediation efforts undertaken and to achieve their interaction and cooperation.

"It is in this vein that we perceive the initiative of such a large and influential country as Egypt to assist the peace process between Baku and Yerevan," Galuzin added.

Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that Egypt is ready to become a mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan to normalize relations between these countries.