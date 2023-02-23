Azerbaijan, UK work towards tackling organized crime - state minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan and the UK are working together to tackle organized crime, Leo Docherty, British Minister of State for Europe and North America, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“The UK is providing essential support to strengthen Azerbaijan’s land border to stop illegal narcotics from entering Europe,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Docherty, undertakes an official two-day visit to Azerbaijan on 22-23 February, to emphasize the UK’s commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries.

He has already met with Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, and signed an agreement in international transport cooperation.

During the visit, the sides are expected sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Customs Committee.