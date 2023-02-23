Khojaly genocide was committed when Azerbaijan was taking first steps toward independence - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Khojaly genocide was committed at a time when Azerbaijan was taking the first steps toward independence, said Azerbaijani Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov, Trend reports.

He noted that this tragedy is genocide, unprecedented in its cruelty and scale.

"Azerbaijan continues to take appropriate steps to make this crime recognized as genocide at the international level. These steps are still not enough. The crime was committed by Armenian armed formations with the participation of the 366th motorized rifle regiment," Khalafov said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.