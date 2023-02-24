Türkiye to never forget fraternal support of Azerbaijan - Turkish Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Türkiye will never forget the fraternal support of Azerbaijan, the Turkish Presidential Administration told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

"Since the first day of the devastating earthquake, Azerbaijan has been providing all kinds of assistance to the victims," ​​the administration said.

The administration also noted that the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Türkiye is obvious - the two countries share both the joy and sorrow of each other.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 23, 6.4-magnitude and 5.8-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.

Following the latest data, 43,556 have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake.