Turkish media talks activities of Azerbaijani military doctors in quake-hit Kahramanmaras (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Military doctors of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces provide medical care to the earthquake victims in a mobile field hospital established by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense in badly-hit Kahramanmaras, Trend reports citing an article posted by Turkish TRT Haber.

As many as 12 military doctors and eight nurses from Azerbaijan work in the mobile field hospital, consisting of 19 containers and 21 tents, jointly with medical workers of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Around 2,000 people were examined, 85 surgical operations were performed in the hospital.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.