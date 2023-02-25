Organization of Turkic States releases statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Organization of Turkic States has issued a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

According to the statement, 31 years have passed since the genocide committed by the armed forces of Armenia on the night of February 25-26, 1992 in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly against Azerbaijani civilians.

"As a result of this bloody massacre, which is a crime against humanity, 613 people were killed, of which 106 women, 63 children, 70 old people, 1,275 people were taken hostage. The bitter memory of Khojaly is still in the hearts of our Azerbaijani brothers,” the statement said.

“We, the Organization of Turkic States, honor the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide with deep respect, and declare that we are always shoulder to shoulder with the Azerbaijani people and government," added the statement.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.