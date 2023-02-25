Turkish President highly appreciates humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijani rescuers and doctors continue their activities in the quake-hit area with great courage and determination, ,President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Istanbul, Trend reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his visit to Türkiye and for Azerbaijan`s support and solidarity from the first day.

The Turkish President praised the humanitarian assistance sent by Azerbaijan, and thanked for it.