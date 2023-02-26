Memory of victims of Khojaly genocide is not forgotten - TURKPA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Though the years have passed, the memory of the victims of Khojaly genocide is not forgotten, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) said in a statement, Trend reports.

"31 years have passed after the Khojaly massacre, one of the bloodiest crimes in history committed with inconceivable cruelty by armed forces of Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians on the night from 25 to 26 February 1992.

As a result of the attack on the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly, hundreds of innocent citizens of Azerbaijan, including elderly, women and children were brutally killed and taken hostage.

Though the years have passed, the memory of the victims of Khojaly genocide is not forgotten, remaining in thoughts and hearts. TURKPA respectfully commemorates the victims of Khojaly genocide praying their souls to rest in peace and continues to stand with the people and Government of Azerbaijan," the statement said.