Speaker of Turkish Parliament makes post in connection with anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Türkiye Mustafa Sentop has made a Twitter post in connection with the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"With respect, I honor the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who died 31 years ago in Khojaly, and once again I offer my condolences to Azerbaijan, with which we are forever together in sorrow and joy. We will never forget this genocide officially recognized as an international crime," he wrote.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.