BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. On the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Armenians resorted to provocation in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in the United States, said Khazar Ibrahim, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Armenians cheer with songs brutal killing of defenseless Azerbaijani kids, women and elderly during Khojaly genocide this very day in front of our Embassy in Washington DC. What kind of mentality is this?!" - the diplomat said.