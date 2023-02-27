Azerbaijan approves Charter of ECO Research Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on approving the Charter of the Research Center of ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization), Trend reports.

The charter was signed by Azerbaijan and Türkiye during the 14th summit of the organization, held on March 4, 2021.

The 14th ECO Summit was organized by Türkiye under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The event, convened under the theme of ‘Regional Economic Cooperation in the aftermath of COVID-19, was inaugurated by the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

All the ten ECO Heads of State and the ECO Secretary General, as well as the ECO Observers, Secretaries General of the Turkic Council and the International Energy Charter, were present at the Summit.