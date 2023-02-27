Azerbaijani MFA holds event on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an event and exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan, the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the head of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society and other guests.

The event began with the performance of the national anthems of both countries. Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov talked about the 30-year path of development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. He noted that the roots of the friendly and fraternal relations existing between the two countries come from the common historical and cultural values that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have.

Speaking about the special role of the heads of state in the development of relations between the two countries, Deputy Minister Khalaf Khalafov noted the presence of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan both on a bilateral level and as part of multilateral platforms. In conclusion, Deputy Minister Khalaf Khalafov expressed confidence that the multifaceted relations between the two countries will continue to further develop in the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking later, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliyev, welcomed the participants of the event and congratulated everyone on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan has been built on mutually beneficial cooperation and friendship. He also said that generally, the cooperation between the two countries has been successfully developing in political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and other spheres.

Noting that the goal of both countries is to contribute to the development of the Turkic world and political and cultural unity, the ambassador said that the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan last year, the signed documents and ideas expressed by the leaders laid the foundation for a new stage in relations between the two fraternal countries.

In conclusion, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.