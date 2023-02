BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Armenia has not stated a clear position on holding a meeting in Moscow with the Azerbaijani side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Such an agreement has already been received from Baku, the Armenian side does not refuse, but it has not stated a clear position either, he said.

Will be updated