Honest relations established between Azerbaijan, Russia - FM Lavrov (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Honest relations have been established between Azerbaijan and Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the "Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the 21st century: strategic partnership in the context of regional security" conference as part of the 3rd meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council in Baku.

"We are not trying to hide issues where our positions do not coincide. We honestly express the nuances and solve them, but honestly. This is reflected in the Declaration," he said.

On February 28, 2023, a meeting of the Russia-Azerbaijan Expert Council (RAEC) was held in the format of a conference with the participation of Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

During the conference, the FMs were presented with commemorative copies of the first edition of the collection of articles of the RAEC, "30 Years of Diplomatic Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan: the path traveled and a look into the future," the authors of which are Russian and Azerbaijani experts.