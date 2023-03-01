Azerbaijani officials can be sent to Iran to co-investigate attack on Azerbaijani Embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Employees of the Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, if necessary, will be sent to Iran to provide legal assistance in the investigation of an armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said in an interview with Real TV, Trend reports.

“We have a number of questions regarding this incident,” Aliyev noted.

"It remains unclear how this man carried out an armed attack on our diplomatic corps... and why no action was taken against him by the Iranian security forces, and where he got the automatic rifle from. He had two firearms. Iranian media reported that the man was placed in a psychiatric hospital,” the official also said.

“The circumstances of the case also show that all this was arranged in advance. Participants, customers and perpetrators of the crime must be held accountable. In this regard, together with the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, we are preparing a request for legal assistance to Iran," he added.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.