Azerbaijan amends decree on urban development activities on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree on amendments to Decree No. 1304 dated March 18, 2021 "On some issues related to the management of urban development activities on the liberated from occupation territories," Trend reports.

The current Decree amends the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1304 dated March 18, 2021 "On some issues related to the management of urban development activities on the liberated from occupation territories":

- In paragraph 1.1, after the word "construction", add the words "geological exploration of the subsoil and exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the construction and exploitation of underground structures not related to mining";

- In paragraph 1.3, after the word "construction" add the words "and exploitation of mineral deposits".